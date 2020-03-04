Sanders’ campaign asks judge to keep L.A. County polling centers open because of long lines, glitches

Bernie Sanders’ campaign is asking a judge to force polling locations in Los Angeles County to stay open until 10 p.m. after voters reported long wait times and glitches at a number of the county’s newly designed vote centers.

“Multiple polling locations in the county have experienced extreme wait times for individuals to vote, including wait times up to four hours to cast a ballot,” the campaign wrote in the request filed Tuesday night. “If an emergency [temporary restraining order] is not granted to keep the polls open for an additional two hours, county voters’ right to participate in our democracy will be immediately and irreparably harmed.”

In the filing, Sanders’ campaign cited examples of problems reported at 17 polling stations across the county.

At Logan Elementary School in Echo Park, the filing said, the wait was an hour long at 12:20 p.m. because about half of the check-in stations were not working.

