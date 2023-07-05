The Riverside County Fire Department released this map of evacuations due to the Sandia Fire on July 5, 2023.

The Riverside County Fire Department is responding to a multi-acre brush fire near Temecula Wednesday afternoon.

The Sandia Fire, as it’s been named, broke out in the late morning near the 48100 block of Sandia Creek Drive, the RCFD said on Twitter.

As of about 12:10 p.m., the fire was consuming “light flashy fuels at a moderate rate of spread,” fire officials said.

By 1:15 p.m., it was 6 acres in size and 0% contained.

“An Evacuation Order has been issued along Sandia Creek road from DeAnza Rd to El Prado Rd.,” officials added.

A care and reception center has been set up at Temecula Valley High School, 31555 Rancho Vista Road.

For a map of the evacuation area, visit the Cal Fire and RCFD website.