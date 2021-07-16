Sanitation crews work to clear part of Venice Boardwalk homeless encampment

Sanitation crews arrived Friday morning to clear part of the Venice Boardwalk, where a homeless encampment has proliferated.

The deadline for homeless people to leave the area or accept shelter was initially meant for last week, but was delayed. It’s part of a plan to clear the boardwalk section by section in six weeks.

Officials said teams led by the St. Joseph Center are offering housing, shelter and services to everyone in the encampments. As of Thursday, 118 people who were staying on the boardwalk were moved indoors, according to L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin.

Steve Kuzj and Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at on July 16, 2021.

Every day, @StJosephCtr & @LAHomeless are housing more people with Venice Beach Encampments to Homes — 118 so far. Sadly, sheriff's deputies showed up this AM, creating confusion & disruption. To be clear – housing ends homelessness — and it’s better to provide it without guns. pic.twitter.com/yYY9pgy3LE — Mike Bonin-Official (@MikeBoninLA) July 16, 2021