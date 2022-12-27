The city of Santa Ana on Tuesday announced its plan to build more affordable homes for low-income families in the coming years.

In November, the Santa Ana City Council approved $2.2 million in funding to support Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, a nonprofit organization, efforts to build new affordable housing in the city.

The organization plans to build a “farmhouse-style” architecture with three duplex buildings to provide six families with a new home. Each home will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, about 1,430 of interior living space, a private yard, and an attached two-car garage, a news release said. The construction project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

The homes will be available to low-income families who make up to 80% of the Orange County Area median income.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income for Orange County is $100,485, so at most, a family can make $80,388 to qualify for low-income housing associated with this project.

The nonprofit has already built and sold more than 231 homes for low-income families in the Orange County area, with 30 homes in Santa Ana, a news release said.

Prospective applicants can contact familyservices@HabitatOC.org or call (714) 434-6200 ext. 227 to learn more about the program. A news release said that current Santa Ana residents or people who work in the city would be favored.