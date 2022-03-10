Santa Ana High School locked down for 4.5 hours after bomb threat

A lockdown at Santa Ana High School was lifted at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday, hours after a bomb threat was reported at the school.

The bomb threat was reported at noon, and the school had been on lockdown since then, according to Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson Maria Lopez.

Students had not been allowed to leave the school and parents were unable to pick up their children during the investigation, Lopez said.

In a message to parents, the Santa Ana Unified School District said that in addition to the bomb threat, there was “a possible armed suspect in the area,” though the lockdown at the high school and lockout at the adjacent Heninger Elementary School were only in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Police have confirmed there is no active shooter, no injuries to anyone, and this is only a threat at this point,” the district said.

When the lockdown was lifted, the school district said parents could pick up their children.

“All students are now being released. Parents are asked to call their children if possible to coordinate their pick-up. Thank you for your patience,” the district said.

The matter was investigated by the Santa Ana Police Department, Santa Ana School Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details were immediately available.