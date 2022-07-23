Dozens of Southern California residents lined up to turn their guns in to the Santa Ana Police Department on Saturday.

Each gun resulted in a $300 Visa gift card.

“I saw the news broadcast last night about turning in old guns, the buyback, and I’ve had these old guns for years and years, decades actually … I thought it’d be a good idea to turn them in and get a little extra spending money for my wife,” said Bill Maynard.

Vicente Sarmiento, mayor of Santa Ana, said “nobody is trying to dismantle the Second Amendment.”

“In lieu of having a meaningful and thoughtful discussion about gun control, communities like ours have to be part of the answer. We can’t wait for Congress to act,” Sarmiento said.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 23, 2022.