Santa Ana homicide detectives search for killers after man found bleeding to death

Homicide detectives are searching for suspects in the killing of a man in Santa Ana, police said Sunday morning.

Officers found the man “bleeding profusely” from wounds to his upper body the night before after responding to a report of numerous people assaulting a man near the entrance to Santiago Park, according to police.

They responded at 8:23 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of Main Street and Walkie Way.

Paramedics arrived and treated the victim before taking him to a local trauma center, police said. But life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Police have not released a description of the possible suspects but said the fatal assault was reported to authorities as involving “numerous” people.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity as the coroner must still identify his remains and notify his next of kin. Police said a “preliminary field investigation” indicated he may have been a “transient” who lived in the area.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 714-245-8390. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 855-847-6227 or visiting occrimestoppers.org.