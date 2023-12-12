The suspect in the October shooting death of a man who was found in his car in Santa Ana has been captured and is facing a murder charge, police posted Monday.

Santa Ana police were responding to a traffic collision in the 2300 block of West 5th Street on Oct. 8 when they found 26-year-old Gonzalo Carlos of Santa Ana suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carlos was rendered medical aid by officers but died at the scene.

Investigators later identified 22-year-old Adrian Ayala of Santa Ana as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody on Dec. 6, the Police Department stated in their post.

Two days later, the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a felony complaint against Ayala for murder, along with associated aggravating counts related to the crime.

Ayala is in custody awaiting trial, police said.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Police Department at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.