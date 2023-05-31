The city of Santa Ana’s Summer Movies in the Park series is back for the upcoming summer season, with the first event scheduled for early June, city officials announced.

Beginning on June 2, movie fans can watch their favorite films at various Santa Ana parks. The summer movie series will be family-friendly events, the city said.

The events are free and will run every Friday until July 14.

The Santa Ana Summer movie line-up:

June 2: “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Centennial Park

June 9: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at Roosevelt Walker Community Center

June 16: “The Sandlot” at Thornton Park

June 23: “Zootopia” at Prentice Park

June 30: “Beauty and the Beast” (live-action) at El Salvador Park

July 7: “Night at the Museum” at Jerome Park

July 14: “Coco” at Portola Park

Pre-movie festivities are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the movie showing beginning after sunset, according to a news release. Free popcorn will be given out while supplies last, and various food vendors will sell food during the event, according to a news release.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. More information about the event can be found on the city website.