A Santa Ana mall employee fought off two thieves as they attempted to get away with more than $2,700 worth of merchandise last month, and the altercation was caught on video.

The incident occurred on June 26, when two men walked into a store in the MainPlace mall. The suspects apparently selected multiple items and ran out of the store without paying, according to Santa Ana police.

The employee chased after the men and fought both of them until they dropped the items and ran away and into a parking lot, surveillance video released by police shows.

Video shared with Santa Ana police shows a mall employee fight off two thieves on June 26, 2023.

The employee was able to recover all of the stolen merch, but the suspects got away before police arrived.

One of the men was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, shaved black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was seen in the video wearing a green button-up long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, white long socks, and black and red Jordan shoes.

The suspects are seen in surveillance stills released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

The second suspect was described as being 6 feet tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hat, gray sweater, black shorts and long knee-high socks.

Anyone with information about the incident or the wanted suspects is asked to contact Detective Engle at 714-245-8351 or TEngle@santa-ana.com.