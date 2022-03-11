Santa Ana man accused of having sexual relationship with teen relative, additional victims sought

Alejandro Heredia-Santana, 51, of Santa Ana was arrested March 3, 2022 on allegations he sexually molested a teen family member

A 51-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested earlier this month on allegations of sexual molestation against his 17-year-old family member.

On Thursday, March 3, Santa Ana police detectives arrested Alejandro Heredia-Santana of Santa Ana. Police say he was arrested after detectives learned he was engaged in a sexual relationship with the teen.

Shortly after police became aware of the abuse, the teen victim ran away from home to live with Heredia-Santana.

She continued to attend school which allowed for investigators to locate her and return her to her parent, police said.

Heredia-Santana was arrested by detectives as he arrived at the school to pick up the victim.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail to face multiple charges for sexual assault. He was released after posting a $50,000 bail.

As part of their investigation, detectives learned that Heredia-Santana was a youth soccer coach for an unidentified soccer league.

Police believed there may be additional victims and anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8665 or call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.