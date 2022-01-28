Santa Ana man accused of molesting 13-year-old girl, recording assault on video arrested

A Santa Ana man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl and recording the incident on video has been arrested, police announced Friday.

The teenage victim told police that she had been molested by 22-year-old Brayan Padilla-Gomez after meeting him online during the month of October in 2021, the Santa Ana Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators said Padilla-Gomez befriended the victim on social media and lured her with a promise to provide drugs.

Padilla-Gomez then allegedly picked up the victim and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her, and video recorded the incident.

In an attempt to lure another minor into a drugs-for-sex situation, Padilla-Gomez allegedly sent the video to the victim’s friend.

That friend mentioned the video to the victim, who then contacted police.

Padilla-Gomez was arrested following an investigation and sting operation, according to police.

He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and multiple child molestation charges.

Bail for Padilla-Gomez was set at $1,000,000.

Police believe Padilla-Gomez may have preyed upon additional victims and have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jorge Gaeta at 714-245-8706, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Police also reminded parents to closely monitor their child’s social media activity for any inappropriate conduct.