Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly being found with thousands of child porn files

Jaime Castillo, 28, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on June 23, 2020.

A Santa Ana man was arrested on a felony charge of possession of child pornography Tuesday after officials say they found sexually explicit photos and videos of children stored in his devices.

An investigation found that Jaime Castillo, 28, allegedly sought to trade child erotica and child pornography online, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators identified Castillo’s IP address during an online exchange and used it to find an address in his name in Santa Ana, officials said.

After a two-month investigation involving nine search warrants, officials say they found thousands of images and videos of child erotica and child pornography in data storage devices in Castillo’s home.

He also sent over 75 pornographic images and videos involving young children to others, officials said.

Several electronic devices were seized from Castillo’s home for further forensic examination.