A man from Santa Ana has been arrested for allegedly giving a minor in Moreno Valley illegal substances and then sexually assaulting them.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley regarding a missing 15-year-old juvenile around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were able to locate them a short time later.

“The juvenile was located…incoherent, and displaying signs of intoxication,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Investigators with the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station began their investigation and learned that the 15-year-old was communicating with a man via social media and left his residence to meet him.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Emmanuel Sosa, provided the juvenile illegal substances and sexually assaulted them, police said.

The Santa Ana Police Department was notified of the investigation and located and detained Sosa in Santa Ana.

He was transported to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station and was eventually booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for lewd acts with a minor and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime.

Anyone with more information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Buck with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-486-6700.