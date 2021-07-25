Santa Ana man arrested in connection with downtown Long Beach shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring another in downtown Long Beach early Saturday morning has been arrested, police announced.

The shooting took place at about 1:20 a.m. near Broadway and Pine Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the upper body and was laying on the sidewalk, the Long Beach Police Department said Sunday.

The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Javante Fearence. According to police, a good Samaritan was rendering help to Fearence until first responders arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police found second victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso, but detectives believe the injured man was an unintended target.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was the result of a verbal dispute turned violent, but police said the motive is still unknown.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, police found and arrested 24-year-old Daniel Williams at his Santa Ana home after homicide detectives “collected evidence of his involvement” in the fatal shooting of Fearence, police stated in a news release.

At the time of Williams’ arrest, detectives also found a loaded firearm in his possession, authorities said.

Police said they believe Williams and Fearence did not know each other “prior to the incident.”

Williams was booked on one count of murder, one count of attempt murder, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He is being held in the Long Beach Jail on $2 million bail.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Long Beach Police Department Homicide Det. Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.