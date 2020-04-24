Santa Ana man says dead mother received $1,200 stimulus check

Mason Nakamura holds a photo of himself with his late mother, Mary Nakamura, at his home in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mary Nakamura of Hawaii was among the first Americans to receive one of the federal government’s $1,200 stimulus payments designed to help revive an economy flagging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s just one problem: She’s been dead for more than a year.

Her son, Mason Nakamura, a Santa Ana resident, immediately thought it was a mistake when he saw the April 15 payment in his mother’s account.

“How are dead people going to stimulate the economy?” he thought to himself. “This just doesn’t make any sense.”

