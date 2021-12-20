Santa Ana parents arrested after 2-year-old girl stabbed and left with bruises: Police

A Santa Ana mother and father were arrested after their 2-year-old daughter was hospitalized with a stab wound Sunday morning, police said.

The father, identified as Santos Beltran, had dropped off the child with a family member who noticed that she had obvious signs of physical abuse, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Maria Lopez said.

The family member took the little girl to a hospital, where she was found to have a stab wound to the left side of her body and other obvious signs of child abuse, including bruising at different stages of healing, according to Lopez.

Police said the stabbing was as a result of a domestic violence incident, but no further details were available on the injury.

Santa Ana officers responded to the 800 block of S. Fairview Street around 7 a.m. and both parents were taken into custody.

The father, Beltran, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse and domestic violence.

His girlfriend, Ana Villalba, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

It’s unclear whether the child was still hospitalized Monday, but police said she was expected to survive.



Three other children were found at the home and removed by Social Services, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.