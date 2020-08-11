Santa Ana police arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping, sex assault of 15-year-old girl

Santa Ana police arrest an attempted kidnapping and sex assault suspect on Aug. 10, 2020, in a still from video released by the department.

A 28-year-old man suspected of trying to kidnap and sexually assault a 15-year-old girl in Santa Ana has been arrested, officials said Tuesday.

Kevin Steven Brito was taken into custody Monday following an investigation into the July 30 incident, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Kevin Steven Brito is seen in an undated booking photo released Aug. 11, 2020, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Last Friday, investigators released surveillance images of the SUV involved in hopes of generating leads.

Detectives say Brito tried to abduct the girl in the 800 block of North Ross Street, which is lined with several public buildings including the Santa Ana Public Library and City Hall.

Brito allegedly made obscene comments and offered the teen money in exchange for sex acts.

The girl ignored him and kept walking, but Brito followed her, grabbed her from behind and sexually battered her, then wrapped her in his arms and lifted her off the ground, according to police.

The girl was able to break free and run away.

Brito was seen leaving the area in the white SUV, believed to be a Hyundai Tucson, officials said.

Santa Ana police released video showing Brito handcuffed and being loaded into a police vehicle on Monday.

Inmate records show Brito was released from custody later Monday night after posting bail.