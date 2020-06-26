Santa Ana police confiscate $15,000 worth of illegal fireworks

Santa Ana Police Department officers confiscated $15,000 worth of illegal fireworks, including rockets, roman candles and firecrackers, officials said Friday.

“We’ve seen people blowing off their hands, severely injuring themselves when lighting these,” Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Time Pusztai said. “Because of not knowing the fusing systems on how some of these work, they tend to modify them and they react a lot quicker than most people think they do.”

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said the firework seizures have come much earlier this year than in previous years, and with the Fourth of July weekend approaching, the department expects more firework activity.

Chip Yost reports from Orange for the KTLA 5 News on June 26, 2020.