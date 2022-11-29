Santa Ana police dog Aslan died this month following a bout with cancer, the Police Department announced. (Santa Ana Police Department)

A police dog with the Santa Ana Police Department has died following a bout with cancer.

The Police Department announced the passing of K-9 Aslan on Tuesday evening.

Aslan was a member of the force for six years, partnering with Corporal S. Martinez, the Police Department said.

The Police Department would regularly update the public on Aslan’s exploits and outfits.

Santa Ana police dog Aslan was credited in the seizure of thousands of rounds of ammo in 2018. (Santa Ana Police Department)

In 2018, Aslan was credited in the seizure of 10,000 rounds of ammo, guns and body armor from a home in Santa Ana.

The German shepherd was the only certified firearm detection dog with the Police Department.

In 2019, Aslan and Martinez took third place in the Obedience Competition at the Murrieta K-9 Trials.

The Police Department released a statement in which it thanked Aslan for his years of service and sent condolences to his handler.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Corporal Martinez & his family. Rest in peace, Aslan. Your K9 partners will take it from here.”