Santa Ana police investigating fatal shooting of Pacoima man

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Santa Ana Saturday night, police said.

The victim, Pablo De Jesus Lopez of Pacoima, was found “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso” in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at 11:51 p.m., the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Lopez was declared dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority.

Sgt. Lopez of the SAPD said police believe the incident is gang-related, based on the victim, and SAPD Commander Rodriguez added that another gang-related shooting took place at this business last month.

On Jan. 22, Mateo Jerome Paul of Gardena allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Zion Gonzalez of Moreno Valley outside of the West End Kitchen & Pub, located at 300 W. Fifth St., police announced.

Lopez and Rodriguez said there is no information on the suspect in this most recent shooting at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD detectives at 714-245-839 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.