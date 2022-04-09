An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed late Friday night in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police responded to the 1600 block of E. Palm Street around 11:40 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

While officers were on scene of that stabbing, another stabbing victim was located at 300 N. Wright Street in walking distance from the initial crime scene.

At the second crime scene, police located a juvenile boy who had several stab wounds to his upper torso. The juvenile was treated by paramedics and then taken to the hospital where he was last known to be in stable condition.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police were informed that the 19-year-old man who was stabbed died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The stabbings are under investigation by police who are actively searching for anyone who may have witnessed the attacks.

Both stabbings are believed to be gang-related but it’s unclear at this time if they are related, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Detectives Unit at 714-245-8390. You can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227. Callers that provide tips that aid investigators may receive an award through the city’s Gang Reward Program.