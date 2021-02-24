Santa Ana police officer pleads guilty to accepting $128,000 in bribes from ‘crime figure’

A Santa Ana police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting $128,000 in bribes to protect illegal businesses operating in the city.

Officer Steven Lopez, 29, admitted he took the money from an unnamed crime figure in return for a promise to keep law enforcement officers from inspecting, searching or shutting down the businesses.

The man who made the payoffs was seeking protection for Vietnamese gambling operations, according to a person familiar with the matter. It was unclear whether Lopez, who joined Santa Ana’s police force in 2016, was in a position to provide such protection.

Lopez took some of the money last September in a late-night meeting with the man on the top floor of a parking structure across the street from Santa Ana police headquarters, Assistant U.S. Atty. Daniel Lim said at a court hearing conducted remotely on Zoom.

