Santa Ana police are investigating two armed robberies that took place in the city involving three men, including one who was possibly armed with a machete.

The first took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday night near a bike path on the 3000 block of W. Edinger Avenue.

The victim was riding an electric skateboard when they were approached by three men. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and the other was in possession of a knife similar to a machete, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

This map shows the location of two armed robberies in Santa Ana that each reportedly involved a person wielding a machete.

The suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and a GoPro camera and then fled the scene.

Hours later, another person fell victim to an armed robbery involving three people, including one wielding a machete. That robbery took place around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of S. Bristol Street.

Police say the victim was held at knife point with the machete while the other two stole two cell phones and a gold chain off his person.

Little additional information has been released at this time and police are still working to confirm whether or not the crimes were committed by the same suspects.

No further details have been released at this time and anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8400 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.