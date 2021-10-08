Santa Ana police seek help solving cold case road rage shooting that killed father of 3

Sergio Hernandez is seen in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police on Friday released a new suspect sketch in a 23-year-old road-rage case as they sought the public’s help to find who shot and killed a young father of three in Santa Ana.

The victim, 26-year-old Sergio Hernandez of Santa Ana, was gunned down around 10 p.m. on May 6, 1998. He was found in his vehicle in the area of Fifth and Sunset streets, but it’s believed he was shot in the 600 block of North Sunset, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police released this sketch of the man being sought in connection with the 1998 shooting.

Amid the ongoing search for the gunman, detectives released a sketch and description of a man described as a person of interest or a possible suspect in the case.

A witness described him as Hispanic, about 20 to 23 years old at the time, standing 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white serape when the shooting took place, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect frequents the area or is a resident.

Anyone with information can call Santa Ana police at 714-834-4211 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS or going to the website https://occrimestoppers.org/.