The Santa Ana Police Department released this image of the suspect in an attempted sexual assault on Sept. 8, 2022.

The Santa Ana Police Department is looking for a man who strangled a woman and tried to sexually assault her before a good Samaritan stepped in.

The attack happened just after midnight Thursday, when the woman was walking home in the 3300 block of West McFadden Avenue, police said in a news release.

The man, believed to be in his early 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, “attempted to assault the victim sexually, and the suspect stopped his attack when a passerby intervened,” police said.

Investigators have surveillance footage of the man, who was wearing a dark green t-shirt and dark pants, getting onto the same OCTA bus as the woman. The man boarded near Sunflower Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Miller at 714-245-8363 or email amiller5@santa-ana.org.