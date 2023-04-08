At least one Santa Ana Police Department officer opened fire on a man during a traffic stop Friday evening, hospitalizing him with multiple wounds.

The shooting began with a traffic stop at 500 S. Rosewood Ave. at 6:41 p.m., police said in a news release.

During that traffic stop, two officers approached a vehicle containing two men, one of whom was “armed with a handgun,” police said.

At least one officer then opened fire at least twice, striking the armed man in the upper and lower torso, said police, who did not provide further information about what unfolded immediately before the gunfire.

The man is in stable condition at a local hospital, and police said they found a firearm at the scene.

“The other occupant and officers were not injured,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.