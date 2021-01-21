Santa Ana residents fight to stop apartment development at Northgate Market location

A Northgate Market in Norwalk. The Santa Ana City Council has approved a plan to demolish a Northgate Market on East 4th Street. (Luis Sinco/ Los Angeles Times)

Santa Ana residents who live near the Northgate Market on East 4th Street are fighting the closure of the low-cost grocery store they have relied on for years.

Northgate Market said the neighborhood will still have nearby grocery store options.

The Santa Ana City Council approved a plan last month to demolish the market and erect luxury apartments in its place. It was one of the first controversial decisions by the new council, which added three members and a new mayor in November.

In response, the local activist group Chicanxs Unidxs started a petition calling for a boycott of all Northgate Markets in Orange County. As of Thursday afternoon, about 400 people had signed the petition.

