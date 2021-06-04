Santa Ana reverses decision that would have made it illegal to watch street racing

The Santa Ana City Council this week reversed its initial approval of an ordinance that would have imposed fines and jail time on people who watch street races.

At a meeting earlier this month, the council voted 4 to 3 in favor of the ordinance, which would have allowed police to target spectators who knowingly attend a street race within 200 feet of the event. Although a violation of the ordinance would have included a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, the city would have provided a written warning to any accused spectator.

The ordinance was meant to deter people from attending street races, which have been a problem in Santa Ana and other parts of Orange County. Some contend that spectators encourage street racing by promoting the events on social media. The presence of spectators may also attract street racers looking for an audience.

The meeting Tuesday was the second reading of the street racing ordinance. Final approval was required by the council before it went into law.

