A man who worked as a substitute teacher in Santa Ana was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually molesting four girls in the classroom, police said Friday.

Peter Morales, 69, allegedly molested the victims at Adams Elementary School individually and at different times during the day, according to Santa Ana police.

The girls are between the ages of 8 and 9 and they told school officials that Morales had “touched them inappropriately,” police said.

The suspect worked as a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years before becoming a substitute.

He was booked on suspicion of child molestation and eventually posted the $100,000 bail.

In an email sent to parents Friday, the School District said Morales was removed from the school and the district’s substitute list as soon as they were made aware of the allegations. Officials indicated they are responding to the situation “with the utmost concern” and are cooperating with the investigation.

“SAUSD will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe learning environment for all students and we appreciate the quick response by law enforcement in this matter,” the email read.

Anyone with additional information about Morales is asked to call Detective Anthony Pacheco at 714-245-8352, apacheco@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS