Marvin Elias and his car are seen in images released by the Santa Ana Police Department on Nov. 30, 2022.

A teacher’s aid at a Santa Ana school was arrested this week after allegedly showing girls a lewd photo, police announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday while three girls were walking home in the 1400 block of South Rene Drive.

The suspect, 21-year-old Marvin Elias, was sitting inside his white Toyota Camry as the victims walked by. Elias called out to the girls, and allegedly showed them a lewd photograph, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The victims left the area and reported the incident to police. Authorities did not elaborate on what was in the image.

Responding officers received information about the suspect’s vehicle and they were able to arrest him.

He was booked on suspicion of depicting harmful matter to a minor and other child annoyance-related charges, police said. His bail was set at $20,000.

Elias had been a TA at McFadden Intermediate School since May, and police believe he may have victimized others.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jorge Garcia at 714 245-8732, jgarcia@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.