Santa Ana to reduce affordable housing restrictions on developers despite opposition from residents

Catherine Carrasco, 53, lives with her two daughters and one son in a two-bedroom apartment in Santa Ana. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Despite opposition from dozens of residents, the Santa Ana City Council decided this week to reduce affordable housing requirements to encourage development during the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council voted 5 to 2, with Vicente Sarmiento and Nelida Mendoza opposing, to approve revisions to the Housing Opportunity Ordinance, which requires developers to abide by several rules to support affordable housing in the city, including paying an in-lieu fee of $15 for every habitable square foot. The money was used to support affordable housing development.

After listening for hours to angry and concerned residents who have been wrestling with the financial consequences and uncertainties of the pandemic, the council decided to roll back the fee to $5 for every habitable square foot.

The item will return to the council for a second reading on Sept. 1.

