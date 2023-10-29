The first Santa Ana wind event of the season has descended upon Southern California, bringing with it incredibly high wind gusts.

According to the National Weather Service, consistent wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour will be felt in most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Isolated gusts could reach over 70 miles per hour, weather officials say.

Data collected by the NWS shows which locations across SoCal have experienced the highest peak wind gusts as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday:

Magic Mountain Truck Trail: 92 miles per hour

92 miles per hour Boney Mountain: 73 miles per hour

73 miles per hour Camarillo Airport: 70 miles per hour

70 miles per hour Chilao Campground: 65 miles per hour

65 miles per hour Miller Ranch: 65 miles per hour

65 miles per hour Escondido Canyon: 62 miles per hour

62 miles per hour Saddle Peak: 62 miles per hour

62 miles per hour Dough Flat Trailhead: 61 miles per hour

61 miles per hour Malibu Creek: 61 miles per hour

61 miles per hour Backbone Trail: 60 miles per hour

60 miles per hour LAFD Camp Nine: 59 miles per hour

59 miles per hour Mt. Lukens Truck Trail: 59 miles per hour

59 miles per hour Ramirez Canyon: 58 miles per hour

58 miles per hour East Simi Valley: 57 miles per hour

57 miles per hour Malibu Hills: 56 miles per hour

With the strong winds comes the risk for wildfires; a brush fire broke out in Camarillo early Sunday afternoon as the region begins to heat up to start the week.

As a precaution, SoCal Edison has announced that preemptive power shutoffs may occur throughout the Southland, with confirmed shutoffs in Orange and Ventura counties.

For a map of current power outages, click here.

For the most up-to-date forecasts for your community, click here.