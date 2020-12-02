Santa Ana winds bring dangerous fire conditions to SoCal this week

National Weather Service officials are urging extreme caution as a strong Santa Ana wind event blowing through Southern California will bring very dangerous fire conditions this week.

A red flag warning for this “particularly dangerous situation” is in effect through Saturday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well as the Santa Clarita Valley, the weather service said.

Winds will peak Thursday and are expected to reach up to 40 mph with 70 mph gusts. Humidity levels will be between 8% and 15% on Thursday and continue to decrease Friday and through the weekend to between 5% and 10%.

The combination of the extended offshore flow and dry air could lead to devastating fires.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

How can you be #Wildfire Ready, and how can you stay safe during dangerous wind and wildfire events? Lots of tips here!! Please read and share #SoCal! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/cyhNZkdYDx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 2, 2020