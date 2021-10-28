Santa Ana winds expected as fall heat returns to SoCal

Santa Ana winds are expected through Thursday in Southern California as the region sees warmer temperatures return after starting the week with a storm that set new rainfall records.

North and northeast winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Santa Monica Mountains, winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are forecast.

The agency warned drivers of high profile vehicles to exercise caution, and warned that gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, blow away tree limbs and result in power outages.

“Check your outdoor Halloween decorations as there will be windy conditions several days this week,” the National Weather tweeted.

Wind advisories remain in place for several locations, including the L.A. and Ventura County mountains, until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Very warm temperatures, with highs in the 80s and 90s, are also expected from the coast to the inland valleys.

Highs on Thursday will be around 20 degrees above normal for this time, forecasters said.

“If you thought today was warm, tomorrow will be even warmer!” the National Weather said on Twitter.

But despite and the heat and dry conditions, relative humidity levels aren’t expected to be low enough to create any fire danger concerns, according to the Weather Service.

The wind is still going up as you can see on the map showing recent gusts (in mph). Wind advisories for several locations remain in place to 3pm today. It's also heating up. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DSDWpwKkUh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 28, 2021

As expected it's warmer across the region than at this time yesterday. This graphic shows the 24-hr temperature change at 8 am PT this morning. Highs today will be up to around 20 degrees above normal for today. Some spots will reach into the low 90s! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CLkhwUyoY3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 28, 2021