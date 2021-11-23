Santa Ana winds expected during Thanksgiving could bring critical fire danger, potential power shutoffs

Santa Ana winds are expected to howl across the Southland on Thanksgiving, delivering the potential for critical fire weather conditions and power shutoffs just as people gather for their holiday meals.

A fire weather watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon across large portions of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties as well as the Inland Empire, the National Weather Service said. Isolated wind gusts of 60 mph are possible.

“Unfortunately, another good Santa Ana wind setup is going to start tomorrow,” Matt Moreland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said Tuesday, noting that humidity levels will fall into single digits through Friday.

“So the concern is, if a fire starts, we could see rapid spread,” he said.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10am Wed thru 6pm Fri for gusty #SantaAnaWinds of 40-60 mph and very low humidities of 2-8 percent. Now is the time to activate your emergency plan in case of evacuations during a fast-moving #wildfire, even at night. #CAwx #LAweather #ReadySetGo! pic.twitter.com/akstU2hTjq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 23, 2021