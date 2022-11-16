Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland.

Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them.

In Fontana, a pallet yard fire destroyed two structures, a house and a vacant commercial building. While it began as a small brush fire, the dry winds helped fan the flames.

“It doesn’t take much with this wind to get these sparks going, this fire going again. Even with this wonderful wetting rain that we had last week, fuel still wants to burn, and when you put a 50 mph wind on any receptive fuel bed, you’re going to have fire activity like we saw this evening,” said Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

A nearby mobile home park was also threatened by flying embers, though firefighters were able to mitigate the danger without evacuations.

Strong winds overturned a semi in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

Beyond the fire risk, the winds also made driving difficult in many areas.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a big rig toppled on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.