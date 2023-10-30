Santa Ana winds continued to rip through parts of Southern California on Monday, prompting fire weather warnings and preemptive power shut-offs.

Wind gusts topped 40 miles per hour across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with some gusts exceeding 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm and dry desert winds have kept first responders and utility crews busy since they arrived early Sunday.

The wind fueled a fire that consumed several bushes and palm trees outside a hotel near John Wayne Airport – coincidentally in Santa Ana. Several hundred guests and staff members needed to be evacuated as embers spread to the roof of the building, authorities said.

Palm trees ablaze outside a hotel in Santa Ana on Oct. 29, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A U.S. flag was shredded by the Santa Ana winds in the San Fernando Valley. Oct. 29, 2023. (RMG Media)

High winds caused a semi-truck to overturn on I-210 west in Fontana on Oct. 29, 2023. (KeyNewsTV)

A fire breaks out on a hillside near Chatsworth, CA on Oct. 30, 2023. (RMGNews)

Smoke seen billowing from a brush fire in West Hills on Oct. 29, 2023. (Citizen)

Crews also battled a fast-moving brush fire in Chatsworth.

Elsewhere in the San Fernando Valley, wind gusts toppled trees in Calabasas, Sylmar, Porter Ranch and North Hills. In the Inland Empire, a tractor-trailer was toppled by winds in the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway.

Southern California Edison has proactively shut off power in dozens of communities to reduce the risk of power lines sparking brush fires (view the latest outage map).

SCE says around 3600 customers were impacted as of midday Monday with over 200-thousand potentially impacted by other outages under consideration.

Red Flag and other wind advisories in effect for the Los Angeles area on Monday, Oct. 30.

Red flag warnings remain in effect through the remainder of the day for areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Wind advisories extend into Tuesday afternoon and evening.