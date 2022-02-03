Santa Ana winds persist in Southern California after causing damage

Santa Ana winds were expected to weaken slightly Thursday after causing damage in Southern California and making driving hazardous on some highways.

Gusts on Wednesday toppled a large pine tree onto a two-story dormitory on the campus of California Baptist University, the Riverside Fire Department said.

Three people were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt. The university provided alternate housing for 17 students displaced from the dorm.

The Santa Anas could strengthen to potentially damaging levels again on Friday, but in any event the dry offshore flow will continue into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Winds in the San Francisco Bay Area were much lighter on Thursday but the airmass remained very dry, with no rain on the horizon through mid-February, forecasters said.