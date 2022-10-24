Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning.

The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. for gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph.

Wind advisories were in place until 3 p.m. for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including the cities of Newhall, Santa Clarita, Camarillo, Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley.

The windy weather will bring an increased risk of fire danger, leaving to thousands of residents under consideration for power safety shutoffs, according to the Southern California Edison website.

As of 5:21 a.m., the following areas were being considered for outages:

Los Angeles County: 12179 customers

Orange County: 2880 customers

San Bernardino County: 10868 customers

Ventura County: 11954 customers

Power safety outages are implemented to help reduce the risk of wildfires during extreme and potentially dangerous weather conditions, according to SCE.

Most areas will see warmer weather Monday and Tuesday before cooler conditions return Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for gusty winds to return on Thursday and Friday.