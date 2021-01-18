Santa Ana winds return to Southland, prompt high wind warnings and fire weather watches

Damaging Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing another round of dangerous fire conditions and possible power outages.

The peak winds are expected to arrive late Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest northeasterly gusts will range between 70 and 80 mph across the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Some isolated gusts could even reach 90 mph, according to the Weather Service. Some valley areas could see gusts between 60 and 75 mph.

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday night for San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties.

Forecasters are concerned the strong winds will topple trees, power lines and create dangerous conditions for drivers.

There is also concern that low humidity levels will cause widespread critical fire weather conditions.

A fire weather watch has been issued for much of southwestern California Monday night through Tuesday evening.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of SW CA from Mon night to Wed morning with widespread damaging winds likely. Be prepared in case a wildfire breaks out near you. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/dgughEMV0M — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 18, 2021

Residents are urged to secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible lengthy power outages.

Southern California Edison has shutoff power to a handful of customers Monday morning but more than 240,000 more are under consideration for outages. Updated information can be found on SCE.com.

The utility instituted public safety power shutoffs last year to prevent wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.