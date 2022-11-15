Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday.

The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph are will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Our mountain and foothill areas will see even stronger gusts between 55 and 75 mph.

High wind warnings have been issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the inland empire from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

The offshore winds will bring critical fire conditions on Wednesday as humidities lower to between 8% and 15%, the weather service stated.

The dangerous conditions have also prompted officials to issue red flag warnings across a large portion of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are concerned about the possibility of rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior should a blaze erupt during these times.

The strong winds also bring the risk of downed trees and power lines as well as power outages.

Residents were urged to remember the Ready!Set!Go! program in case evacuations are ordered.