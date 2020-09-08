Santa Ana winds to elevate fire danger in Los Angeles, Ventura counties

Little League players warm-up before a game as a brush fire is ablaze in back at a field next to the Sycuan Casino on the Sycuan Indian reservation during the Valley Fire, near Dehesa, in San Diego, California on Sept. 6, 2020. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Santa Ana winds are expected to hit Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing critical fire condition to the region as it also faces extreme heat, officials said.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued starting 12 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the mountain and valley areas of the two counties due to “early season” gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. The Santa Ana winds will bring widespread, critical fire weather conditions as the region is already grappling with burning wildfires.

“This is a particularly dangerous period for new fires given the hot, dry, and windy conditions,” the agency said. “Fuel moisture conditions are very low at this time of the year and rapid fire spread will be possible.”

The critically dry fuels will result in a greater threat of fire ignition and more rapid flame growth.

A Red Flag Warning was also in place until 10 p.m. Monday in L.A. and Ventura counties, including near the Interstate 5 corridor, due to gusty north winds, low relative humidity and “very hot” temperatures, the NWS said. The conditions were expected to make large plume-driven fires a possibility throughout the region.

The southern coast and mountains of Santa Barbara were also under the Monday advisory.

Strong high pressure is expected to continue to bring dangerous heat with low humidities to the southwestern part of the state, with very hot and dry conditions and gusty north winds, according to the NWS.

A three-day heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures to much of California during Labor Day weekend, as several fires continued to burn in the region Monday, including the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa and the El Dorado Fire in the Yucaipa area.

The coming Santa Ana winds were expected to complicate the firefight against the flames.

“The situation that we have right now is a life-threatening situation with the weather forecasts that we have for the next three days,” said Steve Goldman, incident commander for the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

The wind conditions could potentially push the flames from the Bobcat Fire in the direction of six nearby communities, including Duarte, Monrovia, Azusa, Bradbury, Arcadia and Sierra Madre, he added.

“All of those six, because of the rate of spread of a fire like that — they’re all going to be in a warning or in an evacuation mode if you get a strong Santa Ana push to that fire,” Goldman said.

Los Angeles County officials warned of poor air quality caused by smoke and ash from the Bobcat Fire Monday, as nearly half of the state’s national forests temporarily closed due to the mixture of extreme heat and dangerous fire conditions.

Very warm, dry and windy conditions will continue through midweek, with critical fire danger for many areas! Early season #SantaAna winds Tue-Wed. #CAwx #SoCal #CAfire pic.twitter.com/f6tWK29rmJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 7, 2020

The #BobcatFire jumped to over 4000 acres overnight, and is spreading to the north this morning. #SantaAna winds tonight could push the fire back to the S-SW. #CAwx #SoCal #LAweather https://t.co/P0XTwCOWZI — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 7, 2020