Santa Ana winds to return to SoCal Wednesday night, could bring gusts up to 75 mph: NWS

Santa Ana winds are expected to return to the Southland Wednesday night, bringing potentially damaging weather conditions to the region, forecasters said.

Moderate to strong winds are expected through Friday, with the event peaking early Thursday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Valleys and coastal areas could see gusts topping out at 40 to 55 mph, while mountains areas and Santa Clarita may experience wind speeds of up to 60 to 75 mph.

Moderate to Strong #SantaAnaWinds expected Wednesday night through Friday, focused over #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties. Gusts between 55-75 mph during early Thursday peak. Stay safe out there. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9EaXXhBdfM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2021

Potential impacts include downed trees and branches, hazardous fire conditions and possible power outages, the weather service said.

A high wind warning is scheduled to go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and some other mountainous areas in L.A. and Ventura counties. The warning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Another high wind warning encompassing parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire will start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and end at noon Thursday. The areas included in the warning are as follows: San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys; the San Bernardino and Santa Ana mountains and foothills; and in cities including Orange, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Crestline and Running Springs.

“Expect gusty Santa Ana winds late tonight into tomorrow afternoon, especially if you live below the Cajon Pass, in western portions of the Inland Empire, and near the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains,” the weather service’s San Diego station said Wednesday.

The agency also warned of “hazardous” crosswinds that could impact larger vehicles like big rigs, trucks and trailers.

Northeast winds 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph possible. pic.twitter.com/DKIAYwcYly — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 24, 2021