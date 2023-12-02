The Santa Ana Winter Village officially opened for the holiday season on Saturday night, bringing free wintry activities.

The winter village marks the return of an outdoor skating rink, holiday light shows, entertainment, food trucks, a large Christmas tree and a special visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 31, the holiday village is open to the public. It’s located in the heart of downtown Santa Ana at the Orange County Civic Center’s “Plaza of the Flags.” The event is celebrating its third consecutive year.

Admission to the village is free with some activities requiring an additional fee. Children can enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus and a variety of free performances.

The first three Saturdays of the event on Dec. 2, 9 and 16, will host “vendor days” that offer shopping from local crafters, unique food offerings and more.

The Santa Ana Winter Village offers holiday activities including an outdoor ice skating rink, visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, free entertainment, shopping and more. (City of Santa Ana)

Those interested in lacing up their skates for a twirl around the ice rink can purchase tickets online to guarantee a specific time and date. Both general skating admission and discounted Santa Ana resident rates are available.

Adult tickets are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. For children, tickets are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. A limited number of walk-up tickets are available.

On Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., visitors can enjoy Breakfast with Santa. Tickets can be purchased for $5 online.

On Dec. 9, Anaheim Ducks Day will allow visitors to meet Wild Wing and the Anaheim Ducks Street Team.

A toy giveaway on Dec. 16 is available to Santa Ana kids under 17 years old. Sponsored by the Power of One Foundation, the giveaway will take place from 5 p.m . to 10 p.m.

“While Santa Ana is a diverse city with a lot to offer year-round, the Winter Village is a special community event that brings together residents, neighbors and visitors to celebrate the holiday season,” said Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua. “We are proud to offer this fun outdoor activity for the third year and hope it brings holiday joy to many local families and groups.”

Visitors are encouraged to donate a toy if possible when attending the Winter Village.

For all event information, hours and parking information, visit the Santa Ana Winter Village website.