Isla Vista authorities arrested a man for possession of illegal narcotics on Monday.

On Tuesday, deputies received an anonymous tip about someone selling illegal narcotics in Isla Vista, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Following the anonymous tip, detectives recovered over 175 counterfeit Xanax, along with MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms during a search warrant in the 6600 block of Abrego Road.

Police arrested 21-year-old Thomas Hung of Isla Vista for transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms. He was booked at the Main jail and is being held on a $30,000 bail.