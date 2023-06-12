A Ventura County jury convicted 83-year-old Carillo Chavez of Lompoc of five felony counts of lewd conduct and substantial sexual conduct with a child under age 14 on Friday.

On Monday, the same jury also found that the victim was vulnerable and Chavez took advantage of a trusted relationship with the victim in order to commit the crimes.

According to a Ventura County District Attorney news release, Chavez, who was already a convicted child molester from 1995, sexually abused the young victim at least five times at two locations in Ventura County between October 2001 and October 2002.

The young victim, who is now an adult, reported the crimes years later and Chavez was charged and convicted.

“The prosecution team is grateful for the extended statute of limitations for child molestation that allowed this prosecution,” said Deputy District Attorney Reber, who prosecuted the case. “But for the tremendous bravery of the victim, justice could not have been done.”

Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12 at the Ventura County Superior Court.