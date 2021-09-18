Santa Barbara County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the Santa Barbara County Jail, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

The outbreak began on Aug. 20 with 11 inmates and one staff member testing positive, the Sheriff’s Department announced, and 65 total inmates have tested positive.

In addition, four staff members have tested positive.

There are 48 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates, with 17 having recovered.

One inmate was hospitalized, and two more inmates received monoclonal antibody treatment at an area hospital, the department added.

The infected inmates are “being closely monitored by medical staff” while they are quarantined for 14 days, the Sheriff’s Department said.

All inmates in the jail’s West Module were tested on Friday and Saturday to find and isolate infectious cases.

All custodial staff will also be tested daily for the next three days, after which the Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer will decide if more daily testing is required.