Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra is seen in a photo released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on March 23, 2023.

A Santa Barbara man is being accused of sexual acts with a child under 10 dating back to 2015.

Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra, 37, of Carpinteria, was arrested Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details about the nature of the alleged crimes or the alleged victim have been released.

Authorities released the suspect’s booking photo on Thursday in hopes of identifying additional possible victims.

Anyone with additional information about Ibarra, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective Swank at the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.