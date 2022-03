Despite some public support for the plan, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to reject a plan to resume oil production off the county’s coast.

Despite the arguments by the plan’s backers, environmentalists were concerned about the plan’s impacts on nature and people, especially since the offshore production stopped due to a large 2015 oil spill.

Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 8, 2022.